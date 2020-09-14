https://hannity.com/media-room/not-woke-enough-kaepernick-trashes-nfls-black-life-propaganda-says-league-must-do-more/

GAME OVER: Kaepernick SNUBBED by Team After Refusing to STAND

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.12.18

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly gave Colin Kaepernick the boot from pre-season training after the out-of-work quarterback flat-out refused to quit his national anthem protest; adding they were “deciding” whether to offer the athlete a job for the upcoming season.

According to Fox News, the former 49er was contacted by the Seahawks weeks ago about a possible visit to the team’s headquarters for tryouts. Inside sources say the trip was canceled after officials demanded Kaepernick remain standing during the US national anthem

“The team reportedly asked Kaepernick if he would continue his protest if he was signed to the NFL again and he was ‘unwilling to give that assurance to them,’” writes Fox.

Kaepernick made national headlines throughout the 2016 season when he kicked-off the trend of player protests during the ‘Star-Spangled Banner.’

“The NFL should have suspended him for one game and he would have never done it again,” Trump told Sean Hannity last October. “They could have then suspended him for two games and they could have suspended him again if he did it a third time, for the season, and you would never have had a problem.”