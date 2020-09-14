http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wMAwC_TQ2P8/

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) stated that President Donald Trump using protests as justification for his rallies “just doesn’t make any sense.” And that he wishes “we didn’t have large gatherings anywhere, whether they’re on the Las Vegas Strip or it’s a protest or it’s at one of his rallies.”

Sisolak said, “We had no input on his rallies, and he knows what the rules are, the same as everybody else knows what the rules are. Thank goodness most people have chosen to follow the rules and comply with what the rules are. As he’s comparing this to a protest, he’s like a little kid saying, so and so did it. So, I can do it, too. I wish that there — we didn’t have large gatherings anywhere, whether they’re on the Las Vegas Strip or it’s a protest or it’s at one of his rallies. When people are together, medical science shows us that disease is transmitted. The justification of it’s okay that I did it because somebody else did it, that just doesn’t make any sense. He’s the president of the United States. He should be an example for everybody, not play to the lowest common denominator, and that’s what he’s doing.”

Sisolak further stated that resort properties “are subject to the same restrictions that the president’s rally was. The difference is, the resorts and casinos follow those rules and the president chooses not to. Now, when someone leaves the business and goes onto a public street, there’s nobody enforcing it.”

