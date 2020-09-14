https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronsonstocking/2020/09/13/trump-blasts-de-blasio-over-mayors-tone-deaf-tweet-to-new-yorkers-n2576123

Mayor Bill de Blasio has made life in New York City a living hell for residents. The exodus is real. New Yorkers who were lucky enough to survive Gov. Cuomo’s disastrous nursing home policy, the riots stoked by Bill de Blasio and other leftist leaders, and now the soaring crime rate as cops retire in droves following months of attacks on them and their profession, can’t seem to escape the Big Apple fast enough. So when de Blasio tweeted that it was a “beautiful Saturday” in New York City, the president scolded the clueless mayor for his tone-deaf tweet about the state of NYC.

But people don’t want to get mugged, beaten up, or killed. Let New York’s Finest (who proudly endorsed me!) do their job. Rehire crime squad and fired police. They will bring safety back to NYC, FAST!!! https://t.co/u14t0oSNVN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

The mayor’s tweet chided residents, the ones who haven’t fled, for the umpteenth time to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. President Trump has called on de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) to end the shutdown and give New York City a chance to recover before it’s too late.

New York City must stop the Shutdown now. The Governor & Mayor are destroying the place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

The Police Benevolent Association (PBA) of the City of New York, which represents 24,000 NYPD officers, broke with tradition to endorse President Trump in August following a spike in shootings and soaring crime rates.

“I cannot remember when we’ve ever endorsed for the office of President of the United States until now. That’s how important this is,” said PBA President Pat Lynch.

An NYPD officer who spoke on condition of anonymity told Fox News last month that morale was at an all-time low within the department. The officer blamed de Blasio, the Democrat-dominated city council and district attorneys for their religious devotion to putting violent criminals back onto the streets.

De Blasio has given New Yorkers plenty of reasons to dislike him. Just hours before announcing his lockdown, the mayor visited a local gym to squeeze a workout in before all gyms in the city were ordered to close. The mayor also flaunted his own prohibition against traveling by driving from Manhattan to Brooklyn to take a stroll with his wife in Prospect Park. Rules for thee but not for me.

