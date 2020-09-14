https://illicitinfo.com/hoaxes/2020/09/13/oliver-stone-tells-watters-world-i-think-we-know-that-someone-from-the-dnc-leaked-the-h4p-information-to-julian-assange/

Warning: This article contains speculation and conjecture that SM and the MSM is terrified of. We know nothing for sure, nor do we trust the USG when it comes to the ‘official story’ on matters like this. Why? The ‘Russian Collusion’ hoax for one … as you read, keep this in mind: This piece contains opinions and speculation.

The predicate underpinning the Russia-Trump collusion hoax is that Russia hacked the DNC emails and then disseminated them to damage Hillary Clinton. Despite the media’s constant repetition of that as an established fact, there are nagging doubts.

Apparently with good reason.

Evidence of a forensic investigation of the DNC server has never been presented to the public to prove the Russia hacking allegations.

Exacerbating concerns over the questionable predicate was the secret testimony from Crowdstrike president Shawn Henry that his company was unable to tie Russian hackers to the DNC server.

I want to stress what a pretty big revelation this is. Crowdstrike, the firm behind the accusation that Russia hacked & stole DNC emails, admitted to Congress that it has no direct evidence Russia actually stole/exfiltrated the emails. More from Crowdstrike president Shaun Henry: pic.twitter.com/UCGSyO2rLt — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) May 8, 2020

Henry: “We did not have concrete evidence that the data was exfiltrated from the DNC, but we have indicators that it was exfiltrated.”

This week two news reports were aired by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Jesse Watters that raise our curiosity if they were intended to prepare the public for a John Durham blockbuster.

Durham is the U.S. attorney heading the investigation into the origins of the Russia hoax.

On Friday, Carlson invited investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald for a discussion of why WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange has been treated so harshly. This four-minute segment is worth your time:

The question persists; why wasn’t Assange, a key middleman in leaking the DNC emails, ever interrogated by investigators? Especially, after Congressman Dana Rohrbacher met for three hours with Assange and said he had evidence that Russia wasn’t involved.

(John Solomon) Julian Assange told a U.S. congressman on Tuesday he can prove the leaked Democratic Party documents he published during last year’s election did not come from Russia and promised additional helpful information about the leaks in the near future…

… Rohrabacher recounted his conversation with Assange to The Hill.

“Our three-hour meeting covered a wide array of issues, including the WikiLeaks exposure of the DNC [Democratic National Committee] emails during last year’s presidential election,” Rohrabacher said, “Julian emphatically stated that the Russians were not involved in the hacking or disclosure of those emails.”

Then on Saturday, Jesse Watters interviewed researcher and director Oliver Stone who seemingly never heard a conspiracy theory that he didn’t believe.

Stone first lays the foundation that the intelligence community is innately untrustworthy…

Stone: “The intelligence agencies have misled us in many affairs going back to wars especially in Vietnam, through Afghanistan, through Iraq twice, and Syria…”

“… He [Julian Assange] has made it very clear that he had nothing to do with the Russian connection. Nothing was leaked to him [by the Russians]. He got the leak from an American domestic source.

“And, I think we know that someone from the DNC [Seth Rich] leaked this information to him.”

Were these two segments a coincidence or were they released to begin a dialogue…

PC has done years of research into both Julian Assange and DNC insider Seth Rich and the ties that bind them… Extensive research can be accessed by clicking on their names.





Seth Rich’s involvement was even sworn to in court proceedings…

The guys at The Conservative Treehouse just presented a deep dive into the lengths our intelligence agencies went to in order to construct a narrative to the American people that Russia interfered in the election in ways they never did.

They have had contact with U.S. attorney Durham’s lead investigator and tell us that Durham is currently unraveling that web of deceit.

This is a must read for those that want facts rather than unsupported narratives intended to inflame the passions of those brainwashed into hating President Trump.

