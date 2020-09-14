https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/military-voting-bloc-soldiers/2020/09/14/id/986867

More than 200 retired U.S. military leaders say President Donald Trump is the proven leader to confront enemies here and abroad, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

“At present, our country is now confronted with enemies here and abroad, as well as a once in a century pandemic,” they wrote in an open letter Monday. “As retired military officers, we believe that Donald J. Trump has been tested as few other presidents have and is the proven leader to confront these dangers.”

The leaders also criticized Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and suggested the party was “welcoming to socialists and Marxists.”

“It can be argued that this is the most important election since our country was founded,” they wrote. “With the Democratic Party welcoming to socialists and Marxists, our historic way of life is at stake.”

The letter comes as an ABC News/Ipsos poll found 61% of respondents said Biden had more respect for the U.S. military, compared to 37% who said Trump had more respect.

The poll was conducted after The Atlantic published a report that said the president made several disparaging comments about slain military members. Trump has denied the allegations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

