A study by a watchdog group has revealed what could be hundreds of millions in fraudulent or illegal donations to the far-left megadonor website ActBlue, according to Fox News.

The Take Back Action Fund analyzed the total amount of donations to the website in the year 2019, and found that half of all donations that year – approximately 4.7 million individual donations, totaling $346 million – were made by individuals claiming to be unemployed. As it is required that all donors must list their employers when making a donation, the startling number of “unemployed” donors suggests likely fraud, or perhaps donations from foreign entities.

The Action Fund also revealed that it has been conducting a similar study on ActBlue donations for the year 2020, where it has witnessed a rise in the number of “unemployed” donations. While these questionable contributions accounted for 48.4 percent of all ActBlue donations in 2019, they now make up a slim majority in 2020 thus far, at 50.1 percent.

ActBlue released a statement in response to the publication of the study, claiming that most of those donations came from retired individuals. However, as Action Fund President John Pudner noted, the unemployment numbers for the year 2019 simply do not line up with the possibility of that many unemployed people consistently making donations.

“It is hard to believe that at a time when the U.S. unemployment rate was less than 4 percent,” Pudner pointed out, “that unemployed people had $346 million dollars to send to ActBlue for liberal causes.” The high amount of donations in general is also questionable, as 2019 was not an election year.

Ever since its founding in 2004, ActBlue has served as one of the largest megadonors to Democratic candidates and far-left causes in the country, and one of the most prominent examples of big money in American politics. Despite this, it continues to questionably bill itself as an example of “grassroots” fundraising and organizing.

