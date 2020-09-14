https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/pastor-promises-local-officials-keeping-church-open-despite-regulations/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — As churches and governments battle over pandemic restrictions on services, both sides are digging in their heels for a decisive victory.

This week, a pastor at North Valley Baptist Church in Santa Clara, California, announced that the county had saddled him with more than $100,000 in fines for holding indoor services with singing, which are forbidden by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s July coronavirus guidelines. The pastor, Jack Trieber, demanded that the county remove the fines, saying that church funds are “God’s money.”

“We are not closing down this church. I hope you get this message,” Trieber said in a Tuesday video directed at Santa Clara officials.

