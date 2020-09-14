https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pelosi-says-house-will-stay-session-until-next-coronavirus-relief-package?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday the chamber will remain in session until Congress and the White House agree on another round of coronavirus relief funding.

Pelosi made the announcement on a conference call with fellow leaders of Democratic-controlled House.

“We have to stay here until we have a bill,” a Democratic aide quoted her as saying, according to the Associated Press.

Pelosi’s comments came as moderate Democrats agreed to a $1.5 trillion rescue package endorsed by the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, a group of about 50 lawmakers who seek common solutions to issues.

The amount is significantly less than the roughly $2.2 trillion package the House passed in May but more than the roughly $500 billion Senate Republicans and the White House are offering.

The new House plan contains many elements of COVID rescue packages devised by House Democrats and Republicans controlling the Senate, including aid to schools, funding for state and local governments, and renewal of lapsed coronavirus-related jobless benefits, the wire service also reports.

