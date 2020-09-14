https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/strong-plurality-voters-believe-politicization-pro-sports-will-drive-down?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A plurality of voters say the increased politicization of professional sports will drive down ratings, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

A total 44% of respondents said that sporting franchises’ increased attention to political issues will “lead to less interest and lower ratings,” while 29% said it would increase ratings.

A remaining 27% said they were unsure.

In responses by demographics, a majority of black voters and those who are very liberal said the politicalization would increase ratings. And pluralities of Hispanic voters and Democrats also chose that answer, while 68% of Republicans said politics will drive sports ratings downward.

Among Independents, just 26% of respondents said the new focus on political issues would drive up ratings.

The survey of 1,200 Registered Voters was conducted by Rasmussen using a mixed-mode approach from September 10-12.

To see this poll’s cross-demographic tabulations, click here.

To see this poll’s methodology and sample demographics, click here.

