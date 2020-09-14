https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/poll-voters-call-black-lives-matter-events-riots-protests/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — More voters consider Black Lives Matter demonstrations in three cities to be riots instead of protests, according to a Fox News poll released Sunday.

The poll found that 48% of likely voters viewed the demonstrations in New York, Portland, and Kenosha, Wisconsin, as riots, while 40% viewed the demonstrations as protests.

The poll also broke down views based on political affiliation, with 68% of Republicans calling the demonstrations riots. Only 30% of Democrats said the same.

