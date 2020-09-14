https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nancy-pelosi-pandemic-covid-19-peace/2020/09/14/id/986892

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s claim President Donald Trump preelection deals for peace in the Middle East are a mere distraction was resoundingly rejected by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday night.

“So cynical,” Pompeo told Fox News’ “The Story” with Martha MacCallum. “It’s a remarkable accomplishment. The administration and President Trump set the conditions for peace in the Middle East. There’s real progress.”

Pompeo noted Trump will host a deal-signing among Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates in Washington, D.C., to showcase their diplomatic agreements as brokered by the administration.

“It’s a great day,” Pompeo said, rejecting Pelosi’s pivot to the coronavirus as the true distraction from progress on peace in the Middle East and pointing back to the failed Iran nuclear agreement pushed by former President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and Secretary of State John Kerry.

“I remember Secretary Kerry saying that, if the nuclear deal was abandoned, that Israel will become more isolated, when in fact just the opposite has now happened,” Pompeo added. “They’ve joined hands and now they have many more partners across the region.

“Each of those countries, those Gulf states recognize that the shared threat from the Islamic Republic of Iran is very, very real. Now they are working together, building out security and economic relationships and real ties between these countries. It’ll be truly stabilizing for the Middle East to see what happens tomorrow in Washington, D.C.

“I’m proud of what President Trump and his team have accomplished.”

