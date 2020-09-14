https://www.newsmax.com/politics/Trump-Nevada-rally-election/2020/09/14/id/986831/

President Donald Trump said he didn’t think that Nevada’s ban on gatherings over 50 people applied to him.

The president told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he didn’t believe he had to follow Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order limiting gatherings to 50 people when he held an indoor rally for thousands of people in Henderson, Nevada.

Trump blamed Sisolak for making his campaign ditch plans to hold an outdoor rally Sunday at Cirrus Aviation near McCarran International Airport and a Saturday rally in Reno, which was moved to an outdoor venue in Minden. He called the governor a “political hack.”

The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority told the tenants of a private hangar where the president was originally scheduled to hold a rally that hosting the event would violate coronavirus rules and their lease agreement. McCarran officials said no one from the Trump campaign or Cirrus Aviation ever inquired about holding a rally, according to the Review-Journal.

The campaign then opted to hold the rally at the Xtreme Manufacturing facility, which is owned by his friend Don Ahern, Trump said.

“They canceled six different sites because the governor wouldn’t let it happen, all external sites,” the president said.

He told the Review-Journal that he is not afraid of getting the coronavirus from speaking at an indoor rally.

“I’m on a stage and it’s very far away,” Trump said. “And so I’m not at all concerned.”

He then told the reporter interviewing him on Sunday that he was “more concerned about how close you are, to be honest.”

The reporter assured the president she tested negative for the virus earlier that day.

Trump replied he felt “100% better.”

He complained that the number of people who attended the rally was limited because it was indoors. The Trump campaign estimated that the number of people in the crowd totaled about 5,000 people, in addition to crowds assembled outside.

He then ripped the state’s new law that directs mail ballots to be sent to all active registered voters for the November election. He said the governor controls the election over Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

“The governor totally controls it. … That’s OK. He wants to play the game, we’ll play the game,” Trump said.

He said he wants everyone to vote in person “unless you do an absentee ballot.”

