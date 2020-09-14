https://djhjmedia.com/rich/trump-jumps-at-offer-for-debate-before-early-voting-starts-with-joe-rogan-moderating-wheres-joe-biden/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=trump-jumps-at-offer-for-debate-before-early-voting-starts-with-joe-rogan-moderating-wheres-joe-biden

On Monday, President Trump said he’s up for a proposal from mixed martial arts commentator and Spotify podcast host Joe Rogan to moderate a four-hour debate with former vice president and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Trump retweeted Tim Kennedy who is a retired mixed martial arts (MMA) guy, who posted that Rogan, who is a comedian and an MMA commentator, offered during his podcast to moderate a four-hour debate between Trump and Biden with out a live audience.

“On my podcast with @joerogan he offered to moderate a debate between @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump It would be four hours with no live audience. Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this? #debates #Election2020”

The president replied on Twitter, “I do!”

The Commission on Presidential Debates has already scheduled three presidential debates, which all fall after early voting starts in some states.

The Trump campaign tried to add another debate before early voting started in some states, but the commission shot the idea down, keeping the same schedule. I think the only reason they would do that is to help Joe Biden. American voters should see what kind of condition Biden is in mentally before they cast their vote for president. Since CNN and MSNBC and the rest of that #FakeNews ilk do not show Biden’s behavior during an obvious cognitive decline, many Americans may vote for him before they see that he’s just not up for the job.

I think it’s high time the GOP told the mainstream news networks to hit the pike when it comes to moderating presidential debates. They are always doing things to help the Democrat and make the Republican look bad. For example, in 2016, CNN’s Dona Brazile admitted to giving the upcoming CNN debate questions to Hillary Clinton before the debate. Republicans should reject leftist, lying news networks from holding the debates. Republicans should at least demand one debate be done by people other than left-wing news people who spend the other 364 days a year trashing Republicans, especially Donald Trump.

I’d love to see Mark Levin of “Life, Liberty & Levin” moderate a debate. Charlie Kirk from Turning Point USA would be great too. Our own David Harris Jr would do a better job moderating a presidential debate than anyone from CNN, MSNB, the NY Times or the Washington Post.

Rogan and Kennedy were talking about the debates Sunday on the podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Rogan mentioned that to avoid the bias in the media, he’d be happy to moderate a debate between Trump and Biden.

“First of all, I want no one else in the room, just the three of us, and you’d have to stream it live so no one can edit it, and I would want them in there for hours,” Rogan said.

“If they wanted to do that – they both wanted to come here in Austin, sit down and have a debate – I would 100% do it,” he continued.

“But I don’t think that Biden can handle it. I think Biden is like, I think he’s, I mean people get mad at me for saying this, I think there’s something wrong and I don’t think there’s something wrong, because I’m guessing, or because I’m pro-Trump. I’ve seen him fall apart,” Rogan said.

Both candidates have agreed to the three debates with the moderators chosen by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

The first debate will be on September. 29 in Cleveland, the second October 15 in Miami and the third October 22 in Nashville. Let’s try to get something going before people actually start voting.

The moderators are Kristen Welker of NBC News who Trump once congratulated on her new job as weekend Today anchor during a press conference, Steve Scully, the political editor of C-SPAN Networks who as far as I am concerned is a straight shooter, and Chris Wallace of Fox News who by all accounts doesn’t like Trump.

Rich is syndicated opinion columnist for David Harris Jr. and owner of Maga-Chat.com. He writes about politics, culture, liberty and faith. MAGA-Chat.com, where free speech is still free. JOIN the revolution!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

