President Trump retweeted the chart above which was included in a Twitter thread explaining that the COVID-19 crisis is over and it’s fizzling down as is expected.

The Twitter thread President Trump retweeted mirrors much of what we have been sharing regarding the status of the China coronavirus.

The number of new cases are skewed by number of new tests of new cases which have increased tremendously:

this can be easier to see in % terms i set both to % of prior peak. “reported” cases peaked at 214% of previous. but this had no epidemiological significance. it was a data artifact from higher sampling rate the real figure peaked at 59% below the prior peak big difference pic.twitter.com/RSI2zJrIz7 — el gato malo (@boriquagato) September 12, 2020

The number of cases of COVID increase if the number of tests increase:

any first year stats student knows this one. in any given datastream, if you double the sampling rate, the raw count doubles. prevalence is unchanged. amusingly, alleged epidemiologist eric ding had never even heard the term “sample rate” when i spoke to him. ’nuff said. — el gato malo (@boriquagato) September 12, 2020

The President shared the tweet showing the number of deaths winding down:

this is a well known/characterized pattern and was 100% to be expected (assuming you knew anything about epidemiology) the manner in which is has been misrepresented by NIH, CDC, etc must raise serious questions about either their competence or honestyhttps://t.co/vzCJastsjj — el gato malo (@boriquagato) September 12, 2020

The schools, cities and states are safe, it’s time to end this charade:

schools are safe. cities are safe. outside of perennial basket case, NY hospitals were never seriously stressed. we’ve over-counted cases and deaths by multiples like using a low angle light to make the shadow of a mouse look like an elephant. it’s time to end this charade. — el gato malo (@boriquagato) September 12, 2020

Finally, the actions to quarantine are unfounded with no evidence that they work. Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx led America astray and many, many Americans are still suffering from their actions and quarantines.

It’s time to end the Hiden Biden COVID lockdown. Just because Sleepy Joe can’t make it out of the basement, doesn’t mean we all can’t get back to work.

