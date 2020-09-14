https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/09/14/president-trump-says-hes-four-hour-debate-moderated-joe-rogan/

Yesterday MMA fighter Tim Kennedy put out this suggestion on Twitter, tagging Joe Rogan, Joe Biden and President Trump. As you can see, this got quite a lot of attention:

On my podcast with @joerogan he offered to moderate a debate between @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump It would be four hours with no live audience. Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this? #debates #Election2020 — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) September 13, 2020

A couple hours later he added this second tweet:

A long form debate with a neutral moderator.

No fake audience reactions.

No biased questions.

Neutral camera positions.

No sound bite length responses.

Just their respective policies explained to us.

Please @realDonaldTrump and @JoeBiden make it happen. #debate #joerogandebate — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) September 14, 2020

Earlier today that suggestion got a big thumbs up from the president:

During the discussion with Kennedy, Joe Rogan suggested that Biden wasn’t going to go forward with the already planned official debates. “I don’t think he can. I don’t think he can stand there for that long and last,” Rogan said. He went on to predict that if the debate happens, Trump would “destroy him.” Rogan then offered to bet Kennedy $100 that the debate wouldn’t happen.

A few minutes later Kennedy suggested the idea of a debate hosted by Rogan. Rogan agreed saying, “If they wanted to do that, they both wanted to come here in Austin and sit down and have a debate I would 100% do it. I would 100% do it. It would be the best way to find out but I don’t think that Biden can handle…people get mad at me for saying this—I think there’s something wrong.”

Rogan went on to say that he was a Bernie Sanders supporter, so it wasn’t his goal to support Trump. He just genuinely believes Biden has a problem. He went on to play a clip of Biden himself talking about his two brain surgeries and how even the surgeons said his chances of surviving weren’t good.

I’d love to see this happen but of course it won’t. Biden’s people are playing defense and trying to limit the candidate’s exposure to damage. Plus, the fact that Rogan has expressed his concern about Biden’s mental condition makes it easy for them to rule this out. They won’t take the risk. But it will be interesting to see what the Biden camp says about this today.

Here’s the clip of Rogan talking to Kennedy. This is queued up to the discussion about holding a debate. Below that is a bonus clip of Rogan talking about Biden from earlier this month:

Update: Eric Weinstein says Rogan would eat his own words if Biden showed up and put in a solid performance. Maybe so but there’s no way the Biden team will take that risk while he’s leading in the polls.

Ahem. Not even close. I believe that happened on my last episode with @joerogan. What Rogan said was that cognitive decline was the deciding factor. I *guarantee* you as his friend that Rogan would graciously eat his own words if Biden put in a solid 4hr performance. I Promise. https://t.co/dJwAENXWbb — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) September 14, 2020

