https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/14/pro-pelosi-and-pro-schumer-pacs-funnel-dark-money-into-2020-election/

Several nonprofits and super PACs directly tied to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have been funneling millions of dollars in dark money donations into the 2020 election, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

The groups in question are the nonprofits Majority Forward and House Majority Forward; the former is directly connected to the pro-Schumer Senate Majority PAC, while the latter is connected to the pro-Pelosi House Majority PAC. Schumer’s group has directly contributed $10.6 million into the election process, while the Pelosi group has similarly contributed $1.6 million. Both groups also have connections to various other PACs and alleged nonprofits in numerous states throughout the country.

As they are nonprofits, the names of their donors are kept secret. As such, when that money is sent to super PACs, the origins of the money first coming from the nonprofits is kept hidden through a loophole that works around FEC disclosure rules.

Democrats, despite speaking out against big money and dark money, have relied much more heavily on secret donations in recent years than Republicans. In the 2018 election cycle, 54 percent of dark money donations came from left-wing and pro-Democrat groups, while only 31 percent came from Republicans.

