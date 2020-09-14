https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/race-agitator-al-sharpton-msnbc-suspect-la-cop-shooter-planted-make-blm-look-bad-video/

The violence and chaos created by Black Lives Matter rioters and Antifa terrorists are not having the desired effect on voters that the left had hoped for.

No amount of violence or chaos perpetrated on businesses or private residences by BLM rioters and Antifa have been able to convince voters that President Trump and the GOP are somehow responsible for the race war Barack Obama started from the Oval Office. Recent poll numbers, in fact, show an uptick in support for President Trump with Blacks and Hispanic-American voters.

On Saturday evening, two LA sheriffs deputies were sitting in their vehicle when a suspect walked up to their window and shot both of them multiple times, in the head.

Both officers were taken to a LA Hospital where they continue to fight for their lives.

“Peaceful protesters” BLM agitators yelled, “We hope they die!” from outside of the hospital.

To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Listen to the “peaceful protesters” ask the LAPD and LASD officers standing calmly in front of them, “Can I take your girlfriend out and hump her like a dog, instead of a pig? Oink..oink…oink!”

Antifa and Black Lives Matter militants taunt LAPD and LASD deputies, making remarks about how they’ll rape a cop’s girlfriend like a dog instead of a pig. pic.twitter.com/t7Ai2SNaBQ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 13, 2020

100 Percent Fed Up – This morning, the far-left hacks at MSNBC brought former President Obama’s chief race agitator, the “Reverend” Al Sharpton onto their show as a guest to help with damage control, as support for President Trump with voters continues to rise, including with two key demographics, Blacks and Hispanic-Americans.

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough began his segment this morning, by asking Al Sharpton what his message to the “25 million peaceful protesters” about the remarks by “those people, who were chanting “they hope that they died?”

Al Sharpton, the guy who openly called for killing cops in 1992, told Scarborough that the message of the BLM agitators is, “We are not anti-police, and we are certainly not for killing or shooting police.” He quickly switched gears, making himself and BLM the victims, saying, “We are there saying police should not be wrongfully shooting or killing civilians, particularly in the black community. And for people to try to associate us with murder and ambushing and death, is doing more to hurt the cause.”

Sharpton then incredibly, attempted to plant the seed that the person who shot the cops at point-blank in the heads, could have been a set up to make BLM look bad, saying: “Some I suspect, in my own way of thinking, could be planted in order to hurt us because they are so extreme from our position.”

Watch:

“I pray for the lives of those two police officers just like I pray for the family of Jacob Blake… and I pray for the family of George Floyd, all in the same prayer.” –@TheRevAl, denouncing senseless violence on MSNBC’s #MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/M95v3nREUB — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) September 14, 2020

Calling for the death of cops isn’t exactly a new concept for the “peaceful protester” Al Sharpton.

Al Sharpton was a regular visitor at Barack Obama’s White House. During his presidency, Sharpton was seen marching in 2014 [video] with thousands of BLM agitators in New York City, while they shouted, “What do we want? Dead Cops! When do we want them? Now!”

Here’s a 1992 video of Al Sharpton inciting a crowd in Kean College, NY. where he incites the crowd to take action against cops, saying: “I believe in offing the pigs!”

Listen to Sharpton tell them: “I don’t believe in marching. I believe in offing the pigs! Well, they got pigs out here! What I believe in, I do!” Sharpton exclaimed, encouraging the laughing audience to physically take on law enforcement. He added, “Do what you believe in. Or shut up and admit you’ve lost your courage and guts to stand up!”

“Ain’t nobody holding you. I’ll off the man. We’ll off him. Plenty of crackers walking right around here tonight.”

[embedded content]

Jesse Watters of Fox News caught up with Al Sharpton to ask him about his 1992 comments at one of his NAN conventions while he was a regular visitor at the White House. Watch the “reverend” try to spin it:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

