https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/raheem-kassam-says-this-hit-on-drudge-is-proof-that-trump-watched-our-interview-friday-i-dont-believe-it/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Raheem sent me this facebook post a few hours ago and said ‘I guarantee Trump watched our interview.’

Frankly, I’m not buying it, except for the pesky little fact that Trumps reads Raheem’s twitter feed. He has retweeted posts by Raheem 6 times in the past week. And Raheem flooded his twitter with 5 or 6 different clips from the interview Friday, including this one on Drudge.

So, whatever, maybe.

.@CitizenFreePres: Matt Drudge is a libertarian, he was never a conservative pic.twitter.com/BRuRUSS5NC — The National Pulse 🚨 (@TheNatPulse) September 11, 2020

President Trump — “Such an honor! Drudge is down 40% plus since he became Fake News. Most importantly, he’s bleeding profusely, and is no longer “hot.” But others are! Lost ALL Trumpers.”

Here’s the full interview…