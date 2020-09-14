Former Minneapolis Police Office Derek Chauvin has been arrested and taken into custody for his role in the death of George Floyd.

From CBS News Minnesota:

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested days after George Floyd’s fatal arrest that sparked protests, rioting and outcry across the city and nation.

On Friday, John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced that Chauvin has been taken into custody in connection with the May 25 death.

Chauvin is the former officer in the video seen around the world with his knee on Floyd’s neck. He’d been with Minneapolis police for 19 years.

It was not immediately clear what the expected charges Chauvin could face are.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.