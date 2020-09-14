https://hannity.com/media-room/reckless-behavior-kamala-harris-urged-activists-to-help-post-bail-for-minnesota-protesters-in-june/
BREAKING NOW: Fired Minneapolis Police Officer Arrested for Death of George Floyd
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.29.20
Former Minneapolis Police Office Derek Chauvin has been arrested and taken into custody for his role in the death of George Floyd.
From CBS News Minnesota:
Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested days after George Floyd’s fatal arrest that sparked protests, rioting and outcry across the city and nation.
On Friday, John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced that Chauvin has been taken into custody in connection with the May 25 death.
Chauvin is the former officer in the video seen around the world with his knee on Floyd’s neck. He’d been with Minneapolis police for 19 years.
It was not immediately clear what the expected charges Chauvin could face are.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
ANARCHY in NYC: ‘Black Lives Matter’ Leader Accuses NYPD of Acting Like ‘Babies’ Over Protests
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.19.20
A prominent leader of the New York chapter of ‘Black Lives Matter’ accused the NYPD of acting “like a bunch of babies” in response to the anti-police protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“Police officers across the nation are acting ‘like a bunch of big babies,’ said Greater New York Black Lives Matter president Hawk Newsome,” according to Fox News.
“You had [Sen.] Tim Scott [R-S.C.], you know, on the Republican side saying, ‘You know what? Cops aren’t doing what they need to do. Things need to change.’ You have Democrats saying, ‘Cops aren’t doing what they need to do. Things need to be changed,’” Newsome added.
“What are they doing?” asked Newsome. “They’re responding like a bunch of big babies. They’re whining. They’re complaining: ‘Oh, our morale is low. Oh, I’m sad! People don’t have faith in us.’”
“I believe in The Bible it says, ‘gird up thy loins.’ Well, I challenge police across the country to gird up their loins and accept the fact they’ve done wrong and correct it instead of digging their heels in and crying,” Newsome said.
