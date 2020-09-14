http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4AvRzJvwYL8/

Black Lives Matter rioters raged in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Sunday night, throwing bricks at police station windows and hurling glass bottles, rocks, and bricks at officers following a police-involved fatal shooting of a man who chased an officer with a knife in hand.

Black Lives Matter protesters gathered in the streets following the police-involved shooting of 27-year old Ricardo Munoz, who chased an officer with a knife in hand, bodycam footage shows.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, authorities issued several warnings to the group of over 100 protesters. After they failed to heed the warnings, police deployed the use of chemical agents.

Police said demonstrators damaged a county vehicle in front of the police station and affirmed that bricks were “thrown through the front of the police station and into the post office window.”

“People on the ramp, W. Chestnut St. and the park adjacent to the station threw water bottles, glass bottles, rocks, bricks, gallon jugs of liquids and parts of plastic road barricades at Officers,” police said.

“OC spray was also deployed at protestors that refused to move from the ramp and were physically challenging Officers that were moving to clear people from the ramp,” authorities added.

Police affirmed that, at the time of their update, protesters were “still gathered outside the station” and had “thrown traffic barricades, large planters, and trash receptacles across the ramp.”

