https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/satans-followers-black-lives-matter-protesters-march-charlotte-chanting-fk-jesus-video/

Satan’s followers.
Black Lives Matter marched in Charlotte last week chanting, “F**k your Jesus!”

These are the same leftists destroying cities and terrorizing communities.

This protest was a week ago but was ignored by the liberal media.

[embedded content]

TRENDING: PURE EVIL: Bystanders Laugh, Mock Deputies including 31-Year-Old Mother After They Are Ambushed, Shot in the Head — NO ONE Runs to Help Them

The satanic mob later attacked street preacher Sam Bethea.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...