https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/satans-followers-black-lives-matter-protesters-march-charlotte-chanting-fk-jesus-video/
Satan’s followers.
Black Lives Matter marched in Charlotte last week chanting, “F**k your Jesus!”
These are the same leftists destroying cities and terrorizing communities.
This protest was a week ago but was ignored by the liberal media.[embedded content]
The satanic mob later attacked street preacher Sam Bethea.
BLM Marxists attacked a man chanting “the blood of Jesus” in Charlotte, #NorthCarolina. Via Facebook -Sam L Bethea.
BLM/Antifa/NOI have publicly announced their intentions to kill Christians & nonChristians, steal their possessions and destroy the West.pic.twitter.com/EZo5nyuhrX
— ChristianFreedom✝️ (@CfuFreedom) September 12, 2020
