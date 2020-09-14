https://hannity.com/media-room/save-over-1000-on-this-pro-level-indoor-rower-today/

“This is crucial right now as the ICE deportation machine has ramped up efforts to interfere with the necessary work NYIFUP is doing by pushing people through the system with zero regard for due process. I will continue to fight these un-American and horrific immigration policies,” said City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

“Attorneys and immigrant rights groups had pushed for money, saying that courts were rushing decisions on deportation and that immigrants were at a disadvantage if they did not have the help of an attorney,” adds the author. “The move to bolster the funding arose from a deal between New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Council Speaker Corey Johnson.”

“Calling it a defensive fund against President Trump’s immigration policies, New York City officials plan to put an extra $1.6 million toward public defenders representing immigrants slated for deportation,” reports Fox News .

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his city council are allocating an additional $1.6 million to provide legal resources for illegal immigrant residents facing deportation orders and other law enforcement issues.

BRING IT ON! Sean Hannity Accepts Joe Biden’s Bizarre Push-Up Challenge

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.17.19

Fox News’ Sean Hannity formally accepted Joe Biden’s bizarre push-up challenge to President Trump Tuesday night; saying he “doesn’t even need to practice” and is ready to take-on the former Vice President any “time and place.”

“Earlier today, Sleepy, Creepy, Uncle Joe Biden was asked how he would handle President Trump on the debate stage,” said Hannity; playing a clip of Biden challenging Trump to a push-up contest.

“The President’s busy cleaning up the mess you left,” added Sean. “I’ll take you up on the challenge. You name the time and place, I’m ready, I don’t even need to practice. I train every day.”

“I would say, come on Donald, come on, man. How many push-ups do you want to do here, pal? I mean jokingly,” Biden said during a recent interview.

“You know, come on, run with me, man. it’s like I was in a parade in Independence, Missouri. And I always run in parades… and a fellow from Independence who was a Trump supporter said, ‘hey sleepy Joe!’ I said, come run with me, Jack. Come on man!” he added.

“I’m not going to get down in the dirt with him,” said the former Vice President. “That’s the only place he knows how to fight. I’m just going to continue to talk about what he’s doing — why it’s so damaging to America and as my mother would say, I’m not going to take any guff from him”

Watch Hannity accept Biden’s challenge above.