https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/scientific-american-endorses-biden-its-first-ever-endorsement?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Scientific American has endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, a move that the magazine says marks its first endorsement of a presidential contender throughout its 175-year history.

The support for former vice president Biden is paired with scathing criticism of incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, who the editors assert “rejects evidence and science.”

“The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people—because he rejects evidence and science,” the editors argue. “The most devastating example is his dishonest and inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which cost more than 190,000 Americans their lives by the middle of September. He has also attacked environmental protections, medical care, and the researchers and public science agencies that help this country prepare for its greatest challenges.”

“Joe Biden, in contrast, comes prepared with plans to control COVID-19, improve health care, reduce carbon emissions and restore the role of legitimate science in policy making. He solicits expertise and has turned that knowledge into solid policy proposals,” Scientific American argues in making its case for voters to support the Democratic presidential hopeful.

As the November general election draws near, Biden currently enjoys a 7 point lead over Trump, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

