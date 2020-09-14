https://thepostmillennial.com/kamala-harris-visits-jacob-blake-but-not-la-officers-who-were-ambushed-and-shot

Former Wisc. Gov. Scott Walker blasted Vice Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris for visiting Jacob Blake in his hospital bed in Wisconsin, but not the two injured officers who were shot in her own state of California.

Will @kamalaharris visit deputies who were shot (31-year-old mom & 24 year-old) in her state? She visited someone in WI who was charged with felony 3rd-degree sexual assault and said she was proud of him. She & @JoeBiden need to side with law enforcement and denounce radicals. https://t.co/b0g5v9IExC — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 13, 2020

The two officers, with the LASD Transit Security Bureau, were shot in an apparent ambush as they sat inside their vehicle. In a video, a “dark skinned male shooter” can be seem approaching the vehicle and then opening fire “without warning or provocation.”

After they were taken to St. Francis hospital, there was a demonstration outside as Black Lives Matter activists blocked the entrance, preventing emergency vehicles from coming or going. It was at this demonstration that some agitators said the hoped the officer “f***ing die.”

Black Lives Matter activists confront law enforcement at Los Angeles hospital where wounded officers were taken after they were shot. “To their family: I hope they f**king die.”

pic.twitter.com/bPgatQZYRI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 13, 2020

Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisc., an event that kicked of protests and rioting in that city. Blake’s shooting was touted as an incident of police brutality in the hours afterwards, and Kenosha became a hotbed of violence, looting, and arson over the next few days.

Though it was later revealed that police had only been called to the scene of the arrest because a complaint was made about Blake by his former girlfriend, and there had been a warrant issued for his arrest. Harris visited the family and praised them for their courage, calling them “incredible.”

Harris posted to Twitter her feelings that those who shot the two officers in LA should be brought to justice, but she has not yet announced any plans to meet with them or their families.