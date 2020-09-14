https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/former-governor-scott-walker-challenges-kamala-harris/

WISCONSIN- In the wake of two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies that were ambushed and shot in the head, who are now in critical condition, former Republican Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker threw down the gauntlet to Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Referencing Harris’ recent visit with Jacob Blake’s family, his defense attorney’s, and phone conversation with Blake, himself, Walker wrote in a tweet:

“Will @kamalaharris visit deputies who were shot (31-year-old mom & 24-year-old) in her state? She visited someone in WI who was charged with felony 3rd degree sexual assault and said she was proud of him. She and @JoeBiden need to side with law enforcement and denounce radicals.”

The Daily Wire reported that about an hour and a half before Walker’s tweet, Harris tweeted:

“Doug and I are keeping the two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in our hearts as they currently fight for their lives after a horrific attack last night. The perpetrator must be brought to justice.”

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said in a statement on Twitter:

“This cold-blooded shooting is unconscionable and the perpetrator must be brought to justice. Violence of any kind is wrong; those who commit it should be caught and punished. Jill and I are keeping the deputies and their loved ones in our hearts and praying for a full recovery.”

Will Kamala Harris visit deputies who were shot (one is a 31-year-old mom and the other is a 24 year-old) in her state?… Posted by Scott Walker on Sunday, September 13, 2020

When Harris visited Blake she told him that she was “proud of him and how he is working through his pain.” So far though, it seems Harris, who is from the state where the two deputies were ambushed and violently shot, has only had enough time to give her “well-wishes” via social media to the two deputies who are fighting for their lives.

Ben Crump, Blake’s attorney released a statement detailing Harris’ visit with the family. Harris saying she was “proud” of Blake prompted strong backlash on social media. Megyn Kelly tweeted:

“PROUD of him? He’s accused of breaking into a sleeping woman’s house, sexually assaulting her, humiliating her & later retuning to harass her. Then the cops she called for help say he resisted arrested, assaulted them & went for his knife. How about a word for his victim, Senator?”

PROUD of him? He’s accused of breaking into a sleeping woman’s house, sexually assaulting her, humiliating her & later returning to harass her. Then the cops she called for help say he resisted arrest, assaulted them & went for his knife. How about a word for his victim, Senator? https://t.co/IryYbPAuf6 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 8, 2020

Matt Walsh tweeted:

“Proud of him for allegedly breaking into a woman’s house, raping her, stealing her car, then coming back to harass her and steal her car again? Or for something else?”

Proud of him for allegedly breaking into a woman’s house, raping her, stealing her car, then coming back to harass her and steal her car again? Or for something else? https://t.co/LfT9RpMej5 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 7, 2020

Carmine Sabia tweeted:

“Sen. @KamalaHarris. “Proud” of alleged rapists since 2020.”

Mickey White tweeted:

“Regardless of what he endured at the hands of the Police…Jacob Blake is an accused sexual predator. Maybe hold back on the praise.”

Regardless of what he endured at the hands of the Police….. Jacob Blake is an accused Sexual Predator. Maybe hold back on the praise. https://t.co/GJ2Z5AN7lY — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) September 8, 2020

Walker called out Harris again. He posted on his Facebook page:

“Remember when Kamala Harris raised $$ to get violent rioters out of jail in MN? Do you think she will raise $$ to help the families of the deputies who were shot in CA?”

He added:

“She and Joe Biden need to stand up for decent law enforcement instead of siding with those leading the riots.”

Remember when Kamala Harris raised $$ to get violent rioters out of jail in MN? Do you think she will raise $$ to help… Posted by Scott Walker on Monday, September 14, 2020

Blake was shot in a confrontation with Kenosha police officers back in late August. The narrative that has been built around the incident is inaccurate, but before the truth and facts could surface, violent protests broke out destroying livelihoods and local businesses. Rioters looted, vandalized, and set fire to many downtown stores as well as threw harmful objects at police officers.

Kamala raises bail money for rioters ….How much money will she raise for these innocent victims? Answer: $0.00#KamalaHarris https://t.co/jQvBvpj8EJ — AirborneDaddy ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@AirborneDaddyy) September 13, 2020

The Kenosha Professional Police Association (KPPA) released a statement with facts from the officers involved in an attempt to get the truth out there so that the narrative would be accurate as the officer-involved shooting continues to be investigated to determine if it was a justified used of force.

Here is another article from Law Enforcement Today about Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris:

WASHINGTON, DC – In a chilling interview with Stephen Colbert, smiling Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris basically promised continued violence from Black Lives Matter in this country for the foreseeable future.

The interview took place in June on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

It began with Colbert asking Harris about her participation in recent protests in Washington, D.C.

Harris described what “protests” meant to her, saying:

“…the greatest movements that we have seen in the history of our country … have been born out of protests, have been born out of understanding the power of the people to take to the streets and force their government to become… to address what is wrong, the inequities, the inequalities… to force the government to be true to the ideals that we say we hold dear.”

She went on to say,

“Almost every one of those marches has been about one fundamental ideal in our country, which is equal justice under law… these protests, I think, are the catalyst to getting there.”

Smiling, Harris then recounted how she saw the recent protests as:

“a beautiful sight, people of every race, age, gender, together.”

Harris also told Colbert,

“We have arrived at a point in our country that we should recognize, this is not just a moment, it is a movement… fueled by the beautiful diversity of who we are, coming together as a unified body, demanding… change and justice for everyone.”

Colbert pointed out that the news media has not been giving wide coverage to the protests, and asked Harris how important it was for the protests to continue.

Harris responded:

“It’s critically important.”

Harris then added:

“I grew up in a community that was not always on the best end of law enforcement in terms of how the laws were applied.”

Kamala Harris fully supports the BLM/Antifa riots. Don’t be fooled by harmless ole Joe Biden. He’s a means to an end. pic.twitter.com/38nQtkv0oM — Eric Matheny🎙 (@EricMMatheny) August 28, 2020

She continued:

“There’s not a black man I know, be he a relative or a friend, who has not been the subject of some sort of racial profiling or excessive force.”

She added that she became a prosecutor to “go inside the system” and create change.

Harris then spoke glowingly of the activities of Black Lives Matter, saying:

“I am very clear that some of the success that we’ve been able to achieve around criminal justice reform would not have happened in recent years were it not for Black Lives Matter.

“And the intensity and the brilliance of that movement that forced, at least, that there would be some counter-force to the status quo which is so reluctant to change, if not hostile to change.”

Kamala Harris Refuses to Denounce Riots in Interview With Stephen Colbert & Promises More Protests.https://t.co/sIhehJN2O6 — Stoned Rambler (@StonedRamblerNY) August 28, 2020

Smiling and agreeing when Colbert mentioned that protests are still ongoing, Harris added:

“But they’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop. And that’s – they’re not – this is a movement, I’m telling you. They’re not gonna stop.”

In an apparent warning, she continued:

“And everyone beware, because they’re not gonna stop….

“They’re not gonna stop before election day in November, and they’re not gonna stop after election day.

“And that should be – everyone should take note of that.”

Harris continued:

“They’re not gonna let up. And they should not. And we should not.”

Not once did Colbert or Harris touch on the violent nature of the “protests” across the United States, with their multiple millions of dollars in property damage, murders, arson and destroyed businesses, and aggravated violence against law enforcement.

Instead, in keeping with her usual silence on the matter, Harris ignored the destructive actions by Black Lives Matter and used flowery language to praise the “intensity” of the “movement” characterized by violent protests, simultaneously telling the country to “beware.”

If silence is consent, Harris’ consent to BLM violence is deafening.

Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden is no different in his refusal to denounce the violent protests. Here is our previous report on that:

WASHINGTON DC – When are people going to wake up and realize what’s happening?

Speaking exclusively with Breitbart News Daily, Steve Scalise discussed Joe Biden’s refusal during the Democratic National Convention to condemn the rioters that are continuing to burn down major cities and the “defund the police” movement.

You may remember Scalise. He is the Republican Congressman from Louisiana that was shot by a Bernie Sanders supporter while practicing for a Congressional softball game.

Scalise spoke with host Alex Marlow, even as he was gearing up to speak before the Republican National Convention on Monday.

He told Marlow that he intended to talk about how the President cares about the forgotten man and woman and how he truly cares about his fellow Americans.

The Congressman went on to say that he planned to discuss how Trump helped him recover after the shooting.

“I just touch on how president Trump just cared about me when I was in the hospital. You know, he cares personally. It’s not just about what he fights for in policy, he’s someone who really does genuinely cares about people, and he’s delivered for people,” Scalise said.

In the conversation, Marlow pointed to the fact that speakers at the Democratic National Convention painted America as a horrendous and racist place.

Scalise said that the Democratic convention was “very angry” and that many of them spent most of their speaking time going after the president instead of focusing on how they will rebuild the country.

Dear Dems having a meltdown over Republicans’ Jobs-Focused, Law & Order-Focused America-First agenda: Your platform mentions President Trump more than it mentions jobs or safety or recovery. It’s clear. → Dems’ only agenda is attacking @realDonaldTrump—not working for YOU! pic.twitter.com/iuWuCdhMJ3 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 24, 2020

Scalise then went on to highlight the fact that Biden neglected to condemn the rioters burning major cities across the country as well as the “Defund the police” movement.

As we have shared with you previously here at Law Enforcement Today, Biden has publicly stated that he is in favor of taking funding from the police to put in other places.

“Joe Biden has never spoken out about those people by the way, the people that are burning cities to the ground. He’s not speaking out against that.

He’s not speaking out against communities that are defunding the police and seeing worse crime than they’ve ever seen before. Oh, and by the way, people leaving in droves, leaving those major cities because they’re destroying the community and the fabric of those societies.

Law and order is a big deal, and it’s going to be a deal in this election.”

The collapse of law enforcement will usher in the end of America as we know it

Editor note: Late last year, our National Spokesman Kyle Reyes launched an article about the challenges America is facing right now. It exploded. And it’s arguably even more relevant today than it was then.

—

