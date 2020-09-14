https://www.dailywire.com/news/scott-walker-to-kamala-you-visited-jacob-blake-how-about-visiting-ambushed-la-deputies-in-your-own-state

On Sunday morning, former GOP Wisconsin governor Scott Walker, taking note of the two Los Angeles County deputies who were shot in the head in a cold-blooded ambush as they sat in their patrol car Saturday night, threw down the gauntlet to Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who is a senator from California.

Walker wrote, referencing Harris’ visit to Jacob Blake, who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, “Will @kamalaharris visit deputies who were shot (31-year-old mom & 24 year-old) in her state? She visited someone in WI who was charged with felony 3rd-degree sexual assault and said she was proud of him. She and @JoeBiden need to side with law enforcement and denounce radicals.”

Will @kamalaharris visit deputies who were shot (31-year-old mom & 24 year-old) in her state? She visited someone in WI who was charged with felony 3rd-degree sexual assault and said she was proud of him. She & @JoeBiden need to side with law enforcement and denounce radicals. https://t.co/b0g5v9IExC — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 13, 2020

Roughly an hour and a half before Walker’s tweet, Harris wrote: “Doug and I are keeping the two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in our hearts as they currently fight for their lives after a horrific attack last night. The perpetrator must be brought to justice.”

Doug and I are keeping the two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in our hearts as they currently fight for their lives after a horrific attack last night. The perpetrator must be brought to justice. https://t.co/ckuRllMtzv — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 13, 2020

On September 7, attorney Benjamin Crump who is representing Blake, reported that Harris visited Jacob Blake and told him that she was “proud of him and how he is working through his pain.”

Democratic VP nominee @KamalaHarris spoke to Jacob Blake today, told him she is proud of him. pic.twitter.com/oCLYIcn3RS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 7, 2020

Blake was shot in a confrontation with police in late August. According to the Kenosha Professional Police Association (KPPA) the narrative that was built around the incident was inaccurate; they released a statement that asserted:

The officers were dispatched to the location due to a complaint that Mr. Blake was attempting to steal the caller’s keys/vehicle. Officers were aware of Mr. Blake’s open warrant for felony sexual assault(3rddegree) before they arrived on scene.Mr. Blake was not breaking up a fight between two females when officers arrived on scene. The silver SUV seen in the widely circulated video was not Mr. Blake’s vehicle. Mr. Blake was not unarmed. He was armed with a knife. The officers did not see the knife initially. The officers first saw him holding the knife while they were on the passenger side of the vehicle. The “main” video circulating on the internet shows Mr. Blake with the knife in his left hand when he rounds the front of the car. The officers issued repeated commands for Mr. Blake to drop the knife. He did not comply. The officers initially tried to speak with Mr. Blake, but he was uncooperative. The officers then began issuing verbal commands to Mr. Blake, but he was non-complaint. The officers next went “hands-on” with Mr. Blake, so as to gain compliance and control. Mr. Blake actively resisted the officers’ attempt to gain compliance. The officers then disengaged and drew their tasers, issuing commands to Mr. Blake that he would be tased if he did not comply. Based on his non-compliance, one officer tased Mr. Blake. The taser did not incapacitate Mr. Blake. The officers once more went “hands-on” with Mr. Blake; again, trying to gain control of the escalating situation. Mr. Blake forcefully fought with the officers, including putting one of the officers in a headlock. A second taser (from a different officer than had deployed the initial taser) was then deployed on Mr. Blake. It did not appear to have any impact on him. Based on the inability to gain compliance and control after using verbal, physical and less- lethal means, the officers drew their firearms. Mr. Blake continued to ignore the officers’ commands, even with the threat of lethal force now present.

The criminal complaint against Blake stated that Blake’s ex-girlfriend (identified as LNB in the complaint) claimed he entered her house uninvited early in the morning on Sunday, May 3, 2020 and that she awoke to see him standing over her:

LNB stated at about 6 AM she was woken up by the father of her children, Jacob Blake, herein known as the defendant, standing over her saying, “I want my s***.” As LNB lay there, on her back, the defendant, suddenly and without warning, reached his hand between her legs, penetrated her vaginally with a finger, pull it out and sniffed it, and said, “Smells like you’ve been with other men.” Officer Raiche reported LNB had a very difficult time telling him this and cried as she told how the defendant assaulted her and then the defendant immediately left the bedroom. LNB stated the defendant penetrating her digitally caused her pain and humiliation and was done without her consent. LNB stated she was upset but collected herself and ran after the defendant out the front door and then realized her vehicle was missing. LNB ran back inside to her purse, which was on the kitchen counter and checked it, quickly realizing her key to her truck (Ford Explorer 2002), a black individual key and the only key for the vehicle and her Great Lakes Debit Card were missing. LNB immediately called 911 and while waiting for Officers, checked her Great Lakes Account and saw two fraudulent ATM withdrawals on May 3, 2020 that she did not make, both at PNC Bank, 3920 Washington Road, both for $500, at an unknown time. LNB stated she and the defendant have three children together but have never resided together in the eight years they have been on and off. LNB stated the defendant is unemployed, has no vehicle, and would not tell LNB where he was currently living. LNB stated over the past eight years the defendant has physically assaulted her around twice a year when he drinks heavily.

As a result of the complaint, Blake was charged on July 6 with felony third-degree sexual assault, misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct connected to domestic abuse.

