Fox News host Sean HannitySean Patrick HannityMichigan lieutenant governor blasts Trump coronavirus response: He ‘is a liar who has killed people’ NYC living statue shows Trump desecrating graves of war dead, COVID-19 victims Trump praises several Fox News shows at briefing for coverage of Russia probe MORE and Fox Business host Lou Dobbs Louis (Lou) Carl Dobbs Trump praises several Fox News shows at briefing for coverage of Russia probe GOP leader says he doesn’t want Chamber’s endorsement: ‘They have sold out’ Ex-DHS official: Trump wanted us to tune in to Lou Dobbs’s show ‘every night’ MORE are expected to be deposed in late October over Fox’s reporting about the murder of Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer Seth Rich, the Daily Beast reported Monday.

Hannity, Dobbs and other Fox staffers will reportedly be deposed as part of an emotional distress lawsuit that Rich’s parents, Joel and Mary Rich, filed against Fox, Fox News reporter Malia Zimmerman and former Fox News guest Ed Butowsky. The deposition schedule was revealed in a Thursday court filing made by the Rich family, according to the Daily Beast.

Hannity’s deposition in the case is scheduled for Oct. 30, and Dobb’s is scheduled for Oct. 7, according to the Daily Beast.

Seth Rich was killed in 2016 in what Washington, D.C., police called a botched robbery. His parents contend in the lawsuit that Fox News promoted dangerous conspiracy theories that implied that Rich gave internal DNC emails to WikiLeaks during that year’s presidential race.

Fox News retracted a story about Seth Rich’s killing after an outcry over sharing conspiracy theories about the murder, connecting it to then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonCrowd aims ‘lock him up’ chant at Obama during Trump rally Author Cooper Lawrence discusses pros and cons of celebrity endorsements Trump campaign aide envisions ‘similar scenario’ as in 2016 MORE’s campaign. Hannity, however, later said he personally “retracted nothing.”

The conspiracy theory has been debunked repeatedly by both former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill’s 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE and the Senate Intelligence Committee, which found that Russian hackers were behind the theft of emails and publication by WikiLeaks, the Daily Beast noted.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham Laura Anne IngrahamNYC living statue shows Trump desecrating graves of war dead, COVID-19 victims American Airlines will allow employees to wear Black Lives Matter pins Overnight Health Care: White House denies Trump has embraced ‘herd immunity’ strategy on COVID-19 | Penn State doctor: About a third of tested athletes with COVID-19 had heart inflammation | Fauci says Midwestern states should be on alert this Labor Day MORE slammed the media for an “aggressive lack of curiosity” about Rich’s murder after Zimmerman’s story was published, but Fox has fought the Rich family’s efforts to depose Ingraham, the Daily Beast reported, citing the filing by Rich’s parents.

“Fox’s counsel said yesterday that they would refuse to allow one of those employees (Laura Ingraham) to be deposed,” the document reads, according to the Daily Beast.

Fox News declined to comment when contacted by The Hill, citing the pending litigation.

