In a rare rebuke Sean Hannity went after US Attorney John Durham on Monday for delaying the release of his investigation. The country is only 50 days from the next presidential election and Durham and Attorney General Bill Barr have yet to release their findings in the probe of FBI-CIA spying on candidate and then President Donald Trump.

So far only one FBI official has been accused of criminal activity in the historic attempted coup of a sitting US president.

Sean Hannity: John Durham has not done anyone a favor for taking so long. With the information we now have, overwhelming evidence, incontrovertible that is premeditated fraud on a FISA court. It should have been released prior to the summer.

Sean is right.

If nothing comes from this deep state lawlessness the American people will no longer be able to trust the horrible criminal elitists in Washington DC.

