Sen. Bernie Sanders has denied a report in The Washington Post that he had privately expressed concerns about Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign.

The Vermont independent told MSNBC over the weekend that “What I have said privately is what I have said publicly, and that is, I think Biden is in an excellent position to win this election, but I think we’ve got to do more as a campaign than just go after [President Donald] Trump.”

The Washington Post article had said the concerns of Sanders are centered on Biden’s appeal to centrist voters as opposed to progressives and his vague campaign platform.

Sanders told MSNBC this is untrue, but did assert that Biden should be focusing more on what he stands for in the campaign.

“Trump is a disaster. I think most people know it,” Sanders said. “But we also have to give people a reason to vote for Joe Biden. And Joe has some pretty strong positions on the economy, and I think we should be talking about that more than what we have.”

The senator also emphasized that people want to hear about such crucial issues as what Biden is going to do to raise the minimum wage, to make sure that we create millions of good-paying jobs, his position on equal pay for equal work, expanding healthcare, and lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

