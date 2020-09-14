https://justthenews.com/government/local/slow-moving-hurricane-sally-tracks-east-new-orleans-flooding-storm-surge-top?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Hurricane Sally is slowly tracking eastward and is expected to make landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday near the Alabama-Mississippi line – perhaps sparing New Orleans a direct hit.

The storm, with sustained winds of 85 mph, early Tuesday plodded toward the northern Gulf Coast. Forecasters are warning about potentially deadly storm surges and flash floods – the result of the Category One hurricane gathering so much moisture in its slow march up the Gulf of Mexico. The storm could dump as much as 2 feet of rain, forecasters also say.

Hurricane warnings have been issued from Grand Isle, Louisiana to Navarre, Florida, but forecasters continue to say there’s still a “significant” amount of uncertainty about where the storm will hit, according to the Associated Press.

