South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette (R) announced on Monday that she has contracted the Chinese coronavirus but added that she is on the mend.

Evette said she “immediately began to self-quarantine” after feeling unwell last week and received her positive test results on Saturday. She is currently experiencing “mild symptoms” and said she is “already feeling much better.” A spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster (R) said Evette’s symptoms included “a mild sore throat and headache.”

“As careful as I’ve been, this really does show how easily the virus is spread. Please continue to be diligent in keeping yourselves and your loved ones safe,” she pleaded, encouraging others to get tested “right away” if they begin experiencing symptoms of the virus:

Like so many others across the world, I have contracted the COVID-19 virus. I began feeling unwell on Thursday morning and immediately began to self-quarantine. I was tested on Friday and got the positive result back on Saturday. 1/ — Pamela Evette (@PamelaEvette) September 14, 2020

If you’re showing any symptoms at all, the best thing to do is to get tested right away! There are testing sites readily available all across the state. Learn more here: https://t.co/i2nCvA6pV2 3/3 — Pamela Evette (@PamelaEvette) September 14, 2020

“Peggy and I are grateful that Lt. Governor Evette is feeling better,” McMaster said on Monday.

He also stated that Evette’s positive test result should “serve as a stark reminder to all of us that this virus can impact any of us, and we must continue to remain vigilant”:

Peggy and I are grateful that Lt. Governor Evette is feeling better. This should serve as a stark reminder to all of us that this virus can impact any of us, and we must continue to remain vigilant. https://t.co/7xnEz5eWO6 — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 14, 2020

Evette’s staffers are also quarantining, according to the Post and Courier.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, South Carolina’s public health director, said there were “few exposures,” referring to those who were in contact with Evette.

South Carolina reported 525 confirmed cases of the virus on Monday and seven confirmed deaths. The state has reported 130,256 cumulative confirmed cases and 2,922 related fatalities.

