South Dakota’s attorney general reported to local police Saturday he had struck a deer with his car while driving, but when authorities found the body of a man when they arrived at the scene, The New York Times reports.

Jason Ravnsborg’s office says the attorney general called police immediately after he got into an accident, and he did not realize at the time he had hit a man, Joseph Boever, 55. However, the Department of Public Safety said in a statement Monday that Ravnsborg told the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office he hit a deer, not that he reported the incident in a 911 call.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Sunday that South Dakota Highway Patrol will conduct an investigation into the incident, which will be overseen by Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price.

“I am shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night,” Ravnsborg said in a statement Sunday. “As Gov. Noem stated, I am fully cooperating with the investigation, and I fully intend to continue to do so moving forward. At this time I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family.”

