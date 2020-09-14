https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/surprise-thousands-turn-trump-train-parade-laredo-texas-photos-video/

Thousands of Texans turned out for a Trump Train Parade in Laredo, Texas on Saturday, surprising the organizer who expected a modest turnout in the traditionally Democrat town. The turnout reflected the growing support for President Trump in the Hispanic community, even in a town on the border with Mexico. A group opposed to the border wall being built by the Trump administration organized a counter event to protect a ‘Defund the Wall’ mural painted on a Laredo street that the parade was initially scheduled to drive over. The route was changed by organizers to avoid conflict.

Laredo Trump train parade, September 12, image via itatito1911/Twitter.

The event was so successful a progressive Latina activist posted a two-minute racist rant attacking Latinos for supporting Trump.

Excerpt from a report by Texas Public Radio (Photos and video below excerpt):

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Laredo as part of a “Trump Train” on Saturday. At the same time, activists teamed up with veterans to repaint a mural condemning President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall. TRENDING: Lancaster Black Lives Matter Militant Calls for People to Shoot Cops After Rioters Are Shot With Rubber Bullets (VIDEO) The pro-Trump caravan of cars began their event with a prayer in a mall parking lot overlooking the U.S.-Mexico border. As the decorated cars honked and began rolling, Carlos Ureño rushed to put a Trump flag on his truck. He said he didn’t vote in 2016 because he didn’t like either presidential candidate. But he said this year he was leaning toward Trump. “I was a Democrat in the past,” he said, “and I’m tired of the same thing over and over again. I want change.” Jamie Melendez drove in from McAllen to attend the event. She described herself as a socially and fiscally conservative Hispanic. “I’m a firm believer that Hispanics have been labeled as Democrat,” she explained, “and I think there’s a big shift.” Organizers said they were surprised that several thousand cars and people participated. They said they organized through the Laredo Trump Train Facebook group and didn’t reach out to groups from other cities. They believed the majority of participants were from Laredo. “We would like to thank the people of Laredo for participating and further thank city staff for their assistance in planning this great and peaceful event,” said Hector Garza, an organizer and president of the local chapter of the National Border Patrol Council…

End excerpt. Please read the complete report by Texas Public Radio at this link.

Photos and video:

This is my hometown Laredo ,Texas…today we had our first Trump parade and the turn out was incredible!! Laredo is a historically blue city but will be turning Red for the first time!! #trump2020 #Trump2020Landslide #LatinosForTrump pic.twitter.com/x0sScF90mX — Armando 🇺🇸 (@Civilengr2013) September 12, 2020

@SenTedCruz @tedcruz Laredo needs a shout out from you please for gathering 7000 for the first ever #LaredoTrumpTrain! It’s historic for deeply democrat Laredo! pic.twitter.com/wAYmwlVZYZ — ProLife NavyBrat (@SheriAlba) September 13, 2020

My husband & I were part of a FIRST here in #Laredo today! We were part of a huge 10 mile #LaredoTrumpTrain! The democrats here are claiming that the train was from out of town because the Dems have had an iron grip on this city for years. The kids are brainwashed! #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/QSyP0c4ZcX — ProLife NavyBrat (@SheriAlba) September 12, 2020

Republicans have been hiding in Laredo Texas for years. We never even run R candidates here in local elections. This is huge #LaredoTrumpTrain is HUGE! The people at the end of train still waiting to leave. We left 1.5 hours ago! @POTUS @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/JbVpXbU4GM — ProLife NavyBrat (@SheriAlba) September 12, 2020

Trump supporters in Laredo, Texas on the Mexico-US border! pic.twitter.com/afUmTiIXi5 — Reynaldo Montemayor (@reymontemayor86) September 12, 2020

Laredo Trump Train pic.twitter.com/cwSCEXrKmF — Johnny Trujillo (@JFTrujillo68) September 13, 2020

Trump Train on Interstate 35 Laredo, Tx County of Webb incredible!!! Over 12 miles and more than 1,000 vehicles ….. WOW pic.twitter.com/mExzNhJl6S — Tito 🇺🇸 (@itatito1911) September 12, 2020

@realDonaldTrump

The Laredo Trump Train, a great peaceful event with over 4,000 vehicles and over 7,000 participants. Not one violent incident, vehicle accident or any other incident resulted from the Laredo Trump Train event. pic.twitter.com/rDFbtK7A9V — Susan Lew (@_SusanLew) September 13, 2020

Dear President Trump,Laredo has u in our🥰/votes this is picture of our car parade. Thanks for having us in your♥️.

E pic.twitter.com/K3yfZI9wxY — Moldy Bird (@bird_moldy) September 12, 2020

who knew we had so many trump supporters in Laredo ???? Wakatelas pic.twitter.com/Pa4nd7qbcc — Mauricio Barajas (@maugicho28) September 12, 2020

A Biden supporter posted video of the parade with a profane anti-Trump song (language warning):

Border wall opponents who gathered to protect ‘Defund the Wall’ street mural:

This border uprising is in full swing. pic.twitter.com/xSbVYjfEGK — Ricardo de Anda (@ricardo_de_anda) September 13, 2020

Racist rant attacking Latino Trump supporters for “assimilating a little too well”:

@ the Laredo trump train pic.twitter.com/5x7FJZqZhy — Anacristina (@achapsss) September 12, 2020

Collection of photos posted by organizer Hector Garza:

#LaredoTrumpTrain Pictures: Historic Event along the Rio Grande River: The Laredo Trump Train, a great peaceful event with over 4,000 vehicles and over 7,000 participants, took place along the Rio Grande River in Laredo Texas. https://t.co/oh8h5YHff0 — Hector Garza (@hectorgarza2455) September 14, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

