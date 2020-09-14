https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/surprise-thousands-turn-trump-train-parade-laredo-texas-photos-video/

Thousands of Texans turned out for a Trump Train Parade in Laredo, Texas on Saturday, surprising the organizer who expected a modest turnout in the traditionally Democrat town. The turnout reflected the growing support for President Trump in the Hispanic community, even in a town on the border with Mexico. A group opposed to the border wall being built by the Trump administration organized a counter event to protect a ‘Defund the Wall’ mural painted on a Laredo street that the parade was initially scheduled to drive over. The route was changed by organizers to avoid conflict.

Laredo Trump train parade, September 12, image via itatito1911/Twitter.

The event was so successful a progressive Latina activist posted a two-minute racist rant attacking Latinos for supporting Trump.

Excerpt from a report by Texas Public Radio (Photos and video below excerpt):

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Laredo as part of a “Trump Train” on Saturday. At the same time, activists teamed up with veterans to repaint a mural condemning President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

The pro-Trump caravan of cars began their event with a prayer in a mall parking lot overlooking the U.S.-Mexico border.

As the decorated cars honked and began rolling, Carlos Ureño rushed to put a Trump flag on his truck. He said he didn’t vote in 2016 because he didn’t like either presidential candidate. But he said this year he was leaning toward Trump.

“I was a Democrat in the past,” he said, “and I’m tired of the same thing over and over again. I want change.”

Jamie Melendez drove in from McAllen to attend the event. She described herself as a socially and fiscally conservative Hispanic.

“I’m a firm believer that Hispanics have been labeled as Democrat,” she explained, “and I think there’s a big shift.”

Organizers said they were surprised that several thousand cars and people participated. They said they organized through the Laredo Trump Train Facebook group and didn’t reach out to groups from other cities. They believed the majority of participants were from Laredo.

“We would like to thank the people of Laredo for participating and further thank city staff for their assistance in planning this great and peaceful event,” said Hector Garza, an organizer and president of the local chapter of the National Border Patrol Council…

End excerpt. Please read the complete report by Texas Public Radio at this link.

Photos and video:

A Biden supporter posted video of the parade with a profane anti-Trump song (language warning):

Border wall opponents who gathered to protect ‘Defund the Wall’ street mural:

Racist rant attacking Latino Trump supporters for “assimilating a little too well”:

Collection of photos posted by organizer Hector Garza:

