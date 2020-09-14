https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/14/talk-about-a-literal-ball-breaker-we-know-we-should-feel-bad-for-laughing-at-this-lancaster-riot-footage-buuut-lol-watch/

Riot, they said.

It’ll be FUN, they said.

“Medic… Medic… Medic… ” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Rioter gets shot in his balls by a rubber bullet in Lancaster, PA.#LancasterPA #Lancaster pic.twitter.com/TMNF8IDQ1m — Charles Hamilton (@SpiceEssential) September 14, 2020

MEDIC! MEDIC! MEDIC!

Now, we know we shouldn’t laugh at this.

And we know it shouldn’t be funny.

But damn, that’s funny.

Perhaps it’s even somewhat karmic.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Kinda unfair to assign gender, this antifa man could have just as likely been shot in his vagina — Bonum Mori (@BonumMori) September 14, 2020

Fair.

We shouldn’t assume gender.

To paraphrase the carpenter’s adage: aim twice, shoot once. — Dale Poynter 🇺🇸 (@DalePoynter) September 14, 2020

Oof.

Looks like that hurt a bit. 😂 — 2020sucks (@gramaof41962) September 14, 2020

Just a bit.

Ya know, I really can’t generate much sympathy for the guy at all. 😂😂

Frankly, I hope this means he won’t be able to reproduce – – EVER!

😂😂😂 — Sir Loin of Beoff (@nrkimages) September 14, 2020

We’re still waiting for the Steve Inman play-by-play because you KNOW if he does one for ‘Andy Tifa’ it will be brilliant. We’ll keep you posted.

***

Related:

‘Who wants to tell him?’ Clueless dolt Rob Delaney gets hilariously SAVAGE civics lesson on the Senate (puppets and crayons!)

‘Facts be DAMNED’: Drew Holden torches Dems, media, and blue-checks over Lancaster narrative in EPIC receipt-filled thread

‘Stop weaponizing your office!’ Richard Grenell puts MEGA-Karen aka Gov. Sisolak in his PLACE for whining about Trump’s Nevada rally

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

