Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott is asking all candidates running for office in November to sign a pledge they will back police departments in the state.

“We have well over 60,000 people who have signed this pledge to back the blue, to prevent the defunding of law enforcement in the state of Texas,” Abbott told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

“We can work together to make sure we do not have in Texas what you’ve seen in Los Angeles, in Portland, in Seattle, and Chicago, and New York.”

Allowing crime to “run amok without supporting law enforcement is unacceptable in Texas,” he added. “We are going to back our law enforcement to prevent mayhem in our communities.”

The state is considering many options to keep its cities from defunding police departments, including taking away their power to annex other communities, Abbott said.

“We have another proposal out that will defund cities that defund police departments,” the governor added.

Abbott also said he disagrees with comments made earlier this year by former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who predicted changes are in store for Texas with a Biden vote, because of all the people moving there from California.

“An exit poll was taken that showed Ted Cruz got 58% of the vote of the people who moved from California against Beto O’Rourke,” Abbott said. “People coming from California are coming here for the freedom and for the Texas brand of conservatism, trying to escape big government in California. The big government and the gun-grabbing schemes of Beto O’Rourke do not sell in Texas.”

