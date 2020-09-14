https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-atlantic-op-ed-gop-have-an-interest-in-biden-winning-because-riots-will-likely-increase-if-he-loses

“A loss for Biden, after having been the clear favorite all summer, would provoke mass disillusion with electoral politics as a means of change—at a time when disillusion is already dangerously high,” he writes.”Because Biden’s poll numbers this year have mostly been higher than Clinton’s were in 2016, a Trump victory will be even harder for the left to absorb,” he continued later. “Until Democrats (and commentators like myself) started panicking recently, overconfidence had set in. The polls offered good reason to think that a Trump victory was drifting out of reach—and they still show the former vice president with a significant, if diminished, advantage. No matter how the polls shift, a Trump win means a squandered lead and shattered expectations.”Though Trump’s brash demeanor has certainly contributed to this unrest, Hamid argues that another loss in the Electoral College while winning the popular vote will be too much for the Democrats’ to handle, since it would be the third time within 20 years that such has happened. Beyond that, argues Hamid, “liberals have convinced themselves that Republicans are, in one way or another, cheating.”

Republicans, conversely, will not have the same reaction if they were to lose, argues Hamid. Though a Biden victory would certainly spark anger among the GOP, they would at least have the benefit of being better prepared for it. Those mentally unprepared for such a loss, as in Democrats, may fall subject to “revolutionary sentiment.”

“For anyone who had been following the polls, a Biden victory will prompt little surprise. It is easier to accept the things you had already come to expect,” he writes. “Accepting the things that never should have happened is far more difficult. A certain kind of cognitive dissonance—the gap between what is and what should be—can fuel revolutionary sentiment, and not just in a fluffy, radical-chic kind of way. In such situations, acting outside the political process, including through nonpeaceful means, becomes more attractive, not necessarily out of hope but out of despair.”

