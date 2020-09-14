http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/K2mWIZIuAW4/the-harris-administration.php

It’s a running joke by now that if Biden wins he’ll be replaced in short order by Vice President Kamala Harris. But did Harris let the mask slip today when she said, in a scripted broadcast targeted at hispanic voters in Arizona, that “a Harris administration together with Joe Biden. . .” That is how you might talk about someone understood to be a pure figurehead.

You can watch the clip here. (Longer YouTube version here.)

I’m betting the Secret Service is taking resumes of food tasters right about now.

