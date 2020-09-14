https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f5f9380c1981470619f76eb
Zoe Parker, 24, who left the adult film industry to return home to her family in Texas, died in her sleep early Saturday morning, her fiance, Jay Campbell of Weatherford, Texas, announced….
Michael Cohen told the hosts of The View that he regrets not smacking President Donald Trump across the head after he made lewd comments about his…
‘Rogue’ Chinese Virologist Joins Twitter, Publishes “Smoking Gun” Evidence COVID-19 Created In Lab. Is This The ‘Smoking Gun?’…
“Building the American Dream,” a new VOCES/PBS documentary, shows the toll on Latino construction workers who have provided cheaper labor during the construction boom in the Southwest. …
Joe Tidy, a cyber reporter for the BBC, was filming in Frankfurt in Germany last week when a young man and woman began walking backwards in shot behind him in an ‘inspired’ prank….