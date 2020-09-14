https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/516397-top-trump-official-deletes-twitter-after-accusing-scientists-of

A top Trump administration health official appears to have deleted his Twitter account on Monday after he drew criticism for accusing career government scientists of plotting against President TrumpDonald John TrumpCrowd aims ‘lock him up’ chant at Obama during Trump rally Nevada governor: Trump ‘taking reckless and selfish actions’ in holding rally Michigan lieutenant governor blasts Trump coronavirus response: He ‘is a liar who has killed people’ MORE and encouraged Trump supporters to arm themselves ahead of the November presidential election.

Top House Democrats have since launched an investigation into the comments, which Health and Human Services (HHS) Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo made during a Facebook Live.

The career scientists “haven’t gotten out of their sweatpants except for meetings at coffee shops” to plot “how they’re going to attack Donald Trump,” Caputo reportedly said. “There are scientists who work for this government who do not want America to get well, not until after Joe Biden Joe BidenCrowd aims ‘lock him up’ chant at Obama during Trump rally Biden campaign plans to run ad during every NFL game until Election Day LA mayor condemns protesters shouting ‘death to police’ outside hospital treating ambushed officers MORE is president.”

Now, Bloomberg reports that Caputo seems to have deleted his Twitter account.

According to Bloomberg, Caputo had also fired off a series of late-night tweets from his personal Twitter account on Sunday that called for tear-gassing journalists.

One tweet read “gas all of them” in a reply to a video of a journalist claiming they were about to be tear-gassed. In another tweet, Caputo called another Twitter user names and said “you have four followers.”

And now HHS spokesman Michael Caputo has deleted his personal Twitter account altogether. pic.twitter.com/ShLna2OmRn — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) September 14, 2020

Caputo’s official government Twitter account is still intact.

In a statement, HHS said “Mr. Caputo is a critical, integral part of the President’s coronavirus response, leading on public messaging as Americans need public health information to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.”

