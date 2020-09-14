https://www.theblaze.com/news/jk-rowling-book-trans-outrage

Transgender activists are outraged at the newest book by J.K. Rowling, the famed “Harry Potter” creator, because they say it will create more antagonism and anger against the transgender community.

Rowling has been embroiled in a very heated public feud with transgender activists over her comments defending “natal girls and women,” a phrase intended to refer to people who were born female, as opposed to transgender women.

Activists are accusing her of injecting transphobia into her newest mystery book titled, “Troubled Blood,” which features a serial killer who dresses up as a woman in order to ensnare his victims.

“JK Rowling’s new book is about a cis woman investigating a cis male serial killer who dresses as a woman to kill his cis female victims,” tweeted transgender journalist Serene Daniari.

“Like…how much more blatantly does Rowling have to out herself as a transphobe for y’all to stop buying her books and publishers to drop her?” Daniari asked.

Other trans activists and supporters of the movement took to Twitter to excoriate the popular author.

“F*** you, @jk_rowling. To use a platform like yours to send a message like this, in 2020,” tweeted songwriter Simon Curtis. “History will not remember you kindly.”

“If I could go back in time, I’d do my best to stop the holocaust and stuff but also I’d tell everyone what an a**hole JK Rowling turned out to be,” replied songwriter Grey DeLisle-Griffin.

Feminism or phobia

Rowling has been attacked as a “TERF,” an acronym that transgender activists use to insult women who argue that some transgender rights will make women less safe. It stands for “transgender exclusionary radical feminists.”

In June, Rowling defended her position in an essay titled, “TERF wars.”

“Trans people need and deserve protection. Like women, they’re most likely to be killed by sexual partners,” she wrote in the essay.

“So I want trans women to be safe,” Rowling wrote. “At the same time, I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe. When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman – and, as I’ve said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones – then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside.”

Activists were not receptive to her argument at that time either.

“J.K. Rowling’s essay is dangerous hogwash that will only hurt trans people and reinforce a gender binary that oppresses women but go off, I guess,” said one critic.

