Joe Rogan has offered to moderate a four-hour debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.

On Monday, Trump took up the offer.

It all started Sunday when MMA fighter Tim Kennedy wrote the idea on Twitter, tagging Rogan, Biden, and Trump.

“On my podcast with @joerogan he offered to moderate a debate between @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump. It would be four hours with no live audience. Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this?” he wrote.

“I do!” Trump replied.

A bit later Kennedy added:

A long form debate with a neutral moderator.

No fake audience reactions.

No biased questions.

Neutral camera positions.

No sound bite length responses.

Just their respective policies explained to us.

Please @realDonaldTrump and @JoeBiden make it happen. #debate #joerogandebate — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) September 14, 2020

During Kennedy’s podcast, Rogan said he didn’t think Biden would go through with the presidential debates, set to begin Sept. 29. “I don’t think he can. I don’t think he can stand there for that long and last,” Rogan said, according to HotAir. If the two actually debate, he said Trump would “destroy him.”

That’s when Rogan offered to bet Kennedy $100 the debates wouldn’t happen, prompting Kennedy to suggest that Rogan host. “If they wanted to do that, they both wanted to come here in Austin and sit down and have a debate I would 100% do it. I would 100% do it. It would be the best way to find out but I don’t think that Biden can handle… people get mad at me for saying this — I think there’s something wrong.”

“I would want that,” Rogan said. “First of all, I’d want no one else in the room, just the three of us. … And you would have to stream it live so no one can edit it, and I would want them in there for hours.”

“And ideas?” Kennedy said. “We get to hear what they actually believe in? What they’re gonna do? Who they’re gonna’ appoint? What judges are gonna’ be coming in, what policies from gun control to all of it?”

“Yes,” Rogan said. “We should have that. This is 2020. I mean, we have the ability to have that. We’re not talking about 1979; we’re talking about 2020. If they wanted to do that, they both wanted to come here in Austin, sit down, and have a debate, I would 100% do it.”

“It would be the best way to find out, but I don’t think that Biden can handle that,” Rogan said.

It’s unclear if Biden would accept, prompting one Twitterer to challenge the Democrat.

“So @realDonaldTrump agreed to a four hour long debate with @JoeBiden with @joerogan moderating. Will Joe accept or is he too afraid of sitting down for 4 hours and having to compare his record with Trump’s record? I think he’s too scared to do it,” the user wrote.

So @realDonaldTrump agreed to a four hour long debate with @JoeBiden with @joerogan moderating. Will Joe accept or is he too afraid of sitting down for 4 hours and having to compare his record with Trump’s record? I think he’s too scared to do it. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 14, 2020

