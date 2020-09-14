https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/debate-joe-rogan-moderator-presidential/2020/09/14/id/986848

President Donald Trump on Monday enthusiastically embraced the idea of a four-hour debate moderated by podcaster and former ultimate fighting commentator Joe Rogan.

Ultimate Fighting Championship competitor Tim Kennedy proposed the idea, tweeting Monday:

“On my podcast with @joerogan he offered to moderate a debate between @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump It would be four hours with no live audience. Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this? #debates #Election2020”

Trump quickly chimed in:

“I do!”

Three debates are scheduled between the Republican incumbent and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The Trump campaign has pushed for additional debates, but the Biden team has expressed no such interest, and both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Joe Lockhart, who served as press secretary under President Bill Clinton, have urged Biden to not debate Trump at all, saying he will not follow any rules.

The Commission on Presidential Debates has said it has no intention of adding more debates unless both candidates agree to them.

Trump has even called for a drug test ahead of debates. He has repeatedly accused Biden of using drugs to enhance his performance, The Washington Examiner noted.

Rogan, who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the Democratic primaries, now says he would rather vote for Trump, and has also noted on his podcast he believes Biden has some form of cognitive decline.

“Trump is going to eat him alive,” Rogan said earlier this year.

Vice President Mike Pence and Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., are scheduled to face off in one debate.

