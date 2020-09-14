https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/14/tucker-carlson-man-who-said-ambush-shooting-of-two-cops-lightened-his-heart-met-with-la-mayor-about-cultural-competency-workshops/

Two LASD deputies in Compton were left in critical condition after an ambush shooting Saturday night: one, the 31-year-old mother of a young boy, and the other a 24-year-old male deputy. As Twitchy reported, Jose Ometeotl, City Manager of Lynwood, Calif., made his Instagram private after posting a meme with Malcolm X captioned “CHICKENS COME HOME TO ROOST” in response to the shootings.

Tucker Carlson is reporting Monday night that another fixture in Los Angeles, Kevin Wharton Price of the Africa Town Coalition, uploaded a video to YouTube saying the shootings were something to “celebrate” and it was “the start of retribution” against “the oppressor.” Not only that; Price had also met with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office about “cultural competency” workshops for local businesses, which sound a lot like the critical race theory training sessions President Trump is trying to root out of government agencies.

Tucker Carlson reveals that the organization run by activist who celebrated the two LA deputies being shot over the weekend met several times in February with the office of Los Angeles Mayor @ericgarcetti to discuss creating a “cultural competency” workshop for local businesses. pic.twitter.com/fsw7cRmxSL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 15, 2020

At least the mayor isn’t celebrating the police being shot…. yet. — Kind_of_forgot_about_it (@Stay_CCnC) September 15, 2020

Garcetti is trash.. he is a communist who never heard a reason to trash America that he didn’t agree with. — swordofaneis (@Hemiclar) September 15, 2020

Absolutely UNACCEPTABLE @MayorOfLA !!! You should stand in front of a mic TONIGHT! And condemn him and his public statements! — Lex_511 (@Lex_491) September 15, 2020

A workshop? — Kozmos Arson (@KozmosArson) September 15, 2020

What type of “cultural competency” were they planning on teaching? I’d be interested on seeing the paperwork or one-pager on that subject. — CF (@cfswent) September 15, 2020

These are marxist tactics. Ask Venezuela and Cuba. — Quarantiney 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Quarantiney1) September 15, 2020

He should be labeled as a “domestic terrorist” not a “political activist” — Winthrop Hawthorne III (@WinthropHawtho1) September 15, 2020

Sickening and pure evil — rick thomas (@ricktheman333) September 15, 2020

Just in case you thought Carlson had taken Price out of context when he said he was celebrating, here’s the full video (language warning):

We don’t suppose this violates any of YouTube’s terms of service regarding hate speech.

