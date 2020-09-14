https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/14/tucker-carlson-man-who-said-ambush-shooting-of-two-cops-lightened-his-heart-met-with-la-mayor-about-cultural-competency-workshops/

Two LASD deputies in Compton were left in critical condition after an ambush shooting Saturday night: one, the 31-year-old mother of a young boy, and the other a 24-year-old male deputy. As Twitchy reported, Jose Ometeotl, City Manager of Lynwood, Calif., made his Instagram private after posting a meme with Malcolm X captioned “CHICKENS COME HOME TO ROOST” in response to the shootings.

Tucker Carlson is reporting Monday night that another fixture in Los Angeles, Kevin Wharton Price of the Africa Town Coalition, uploaded a video to YouTube saying the shootings were something to “celebrate” and it was “the start of retribution” against “the oppressor.” Not only that; Price had also met with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office about “cultural competency” workshops for local businesses, which sound a lot like the critical race theory training sessions President Trump is trying to root out of government agencies.

Just in case you thought Carlson had taken Price out of context when he said he was celebrating, here’s the full video (language warning):

We don’t suppose this violates any of YouTube’s terms of service regarding hate speech.

