The historic University of Edinburgh in Scotland decided to rename a building dubbed for philosopher David Hume after George Floyd.

“From the start of the new academic year the David Hume Tower will be known as 40 George Square,” read a Sept. 14 statement from the Race Equality and Anti-Racist Sub-committee of the school’s University’s Equality & Diversity Committee.

The sub-committee maintained that their work had been “further energised following the killing in May of George Floyd and the ongoing campaigning by the Black Lives Matter movement.”

“It is important that campuses, curricula and communities reflect both the university’s contemporary and historical diversity and engage with its institutional legacy across the world,” the statement continued. “For this reason the university has taken the decision to rename – initially temporarily until a full review is completed – one of the buildings in the central area campus.”

“The interim decision has been taken because of the sensitivities around asking students to use a building named after the 18th century philosopher whose comments on matters of race, though not uncommon at the time, rightly cause distress today,” the sub-committee added.

The university said the building’s new name precedes a “more detailed review of the university’s links to the past” and that future decisions will be “considering many other issues beyond the naming of buildings.”

David Hume, who lived from 1711 to 1776 and attended the University of Edinburgh, was one of Scotland’s greatest philosophers and a key figure in the Enlightenment. His skepticism played an important in the formation of modern scientific thought. According to the school’s statement, Hume’s name was expunged “because of the sensitivities around asking students to use a building named after the 18th century philosopher whose comments on matters of race, though not uncommon at the time, rightly cause distress today.”

According to a petition that has more than 1,800 signatures of publication, “David Hume wrote racist epithets not worth repeating here. Naming the most prevalent building on campus after Hume sends a very clear message to BIPOC students at Edinburgh that we are willing to overlook this racism for the sake of alumni glory. We should, however, not boast about the racist alumni of Edinburgh, especially given the institution’s long history of involvement in the field of eugenics and phrenology.”

The petition later said, “Nobody is demanding we erase David Hume from history. However, we should not be promoting a man who championed white supremacy. That is mutually exclusive with the goal of reducing the harm caused by racism at Edinburgh University to students of colour. We can take Hume’s writings and learn about them in context, but there is no reason the tallest building on campus should be named after him.”

Member of Parliament Neil O’Brien blasted the university for their decision, tweeting, “Edinburgh University has cancelled/deleted the great enlightenment philosopher David Hume. What a cowardly, stupid, craven, pathetic, spineless, dumb thing to do. Shame on them.”

Edinburgh University has cancelled / deleted the great enlightenment philosopher David Hume. What a cowardly, stupid, craven, pathetic, spineless, dumb thing to do. Shame on them. https://t.co/3X6xBGu7pg — Neil O’Brien MP (@NeilDotObrien) September 13, 2020

Leading historian Sir Tom Devine, who is professor emeritus at the University of Edinburgh, blasted his own institution for their decision, saying, “The current Principal of Edinburgh University [Peter Mathieson] should hang his head in absolute shame.”

WHAT “woke” madness is this? pic.twitter.com/KkFUoY2H1n — Alliance for Unity (@Alliance4Unity) September 14, 2020

