A recent data breach exposed the personal information of 46,000 veterans, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday.

According to a press release, one of the online applications was accessed by unauthorized users to divert payments to community healthcare providers for the­ medical treatment of veterans.

The system has been taken offline until a full security review is performed, and veterans and their families who were affected have been offered free credit monitoring.

Veterans or family members of deceased veterans affected will receive letters informing them of the breach.

Just last year, a report in Military.com called mishandling of veterans personal information by the VA a “national issue.”

