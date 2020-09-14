https://www.dailywire.com/news/violent-riots-looting-hit-pennsylvania-after-cop-shoots-black-man-suspect-charged-at-cop-with-knife-video-shows

Violent riots and looting broke out in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Sunday night after a black man died in an officer-involved shooting. Local authorities quickly released footage from the incident that showed the man running out of house and charging at the police officer with a knife.

Police responded to the home after a woman called them to report that her brother was allegedly becoming aggressive with their mother and trying to break into the home.

“The first officer on the scene walked to the front of the residence and made contact with a woman, who was identified as a family member,” The Lancaster Bureau of Police said in a statement. “A male subject then exited the front door of the residence and began chasing the officer. Preliminary information and body worn camera footage indicates that the male subject had a knife in his right hand as he was chasing the officer. The officer fired several shots from his firearm, striking the subject. The subject, identified as 27 year old Lancaster man, did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was the only police officer on the scene at the time of the shooting and his body worn camera was activated and recorded the encounter.”

WATCH:

This is the bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting in Lancaster, PA that Black Lives Matter is rioting over. The perpetrator charged at the police officer with a knife over his head with clear intent to strike. pic.twitter.com/xD72TweQK4 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 14, 2020

“The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office was contacted immediately and is now conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting,” the statement later added. “While the investigation is still in the early stages and is on-going, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police is releasing this video footage after providing it to the investigators.”

This is a screenshot from the officer’s body cam footage just released by the @lancasterpolice. It shows 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz holding a knife and running after the officer. Just seconds after this the officer shot and killed him. More —->

https://t.co/1D6P9qahkA pic.twitter.com/gYRIOkm2uY — Hannah Brandt (@HannahABC27) September 14, 2020

On Sunday night, Lancaster police were forced to use tear gas to disperse violent rioters that gathered in front of the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station and attacked the building.

The Blaze Media journalist and videographer Elijah Schaffer posted video of the alleged looting that broke out in the city following the incident.

“Looting has started in Lancaster at Villa athletic store approximately 1 hour 50 minutes ago according to the shop owner,” Schaffer wrote. “Groups of rioters are roaming the city breaking windows and stealing merchandise. It was too dangerous to follow them since there are no police.”

BREAKING: looting has started in Lancaster at Villa athletic store approximately 1 hour 50 minutes ago according to the shop owner Groups of rioters are roaming the city breaking windows and stealing merchandise It was too dangerous to follow them since there are no police pic.twitter.com/FQIH57hccy — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 14, 2020

“BLM and Antifa are destroying shop windows and destroying planters,” Schaffer added. “They keep asking each other out loud when they are going to start breaking stuff and looting stores in Pennsylvania.”

LANCASTER: BLM and Antifa are destroying shop windows and destroying planters They keep asking each other out loud when they are going to start breaking stuff and looting stores in Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/1yreEJg0Em — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 14, 2020

More broken windows pic.twitter.com/jMc28RbeLg — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 14, 2020

Related:

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

