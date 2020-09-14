https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/14/vote-dem-or-well-kill-the-country-the-atlantics-shadi-hamid-deletes-tweet-and-runs-after-being-rekt-for-saying-the-quiet-part-out-loud-we-got-it/

For whatever reason, the Left has gotten it into their heads that threatening Americans with more violence if they don’t vote the way they want them to seems like a winning strategy. You’d think they’d know by now Americans don’t like being threatened but we’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box here.

The Atlantic’s Shadi Hamid tweeted then deleted this tweet introducing his ‘piece’:

Here’s your tweet you deleted: pic.twitter.com/sYaPnEWghN — Steve Sailer (@Steve_Sailer) September 14, 2020

Even strictly law-and-order Republicans have an interest in Biden winning because if he doesn’t the violence will get worse? What a seriously crap take. We don’t blame him for deleting it … heh.

Ok, maybe we blame him a little.

He didn’t delete this one:

Try imagining how millions of Democrats will process a Trump victory. A loss for Biden, after having been the clear favorite all summer, would provoke mass disillusion with electoral politics as a means of change. No one should want thathttps://t.co/i6YrArSlhI pic.twitter.com/CF6Ul7tTRw — Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) September 13, 2020

Clear favorite?! On what planet? Oh, that’s right, the media is very very very busy convincing the masses Biden is winning.

Adorable.

And dangerous.

Like this tweet if you do, in fact, want mass disillusion with electoral politics as a means of change. — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) September 14, 2020

Heh.

Note how the fake polls play a pivotal role here. Media needs to make it look like Biden is winning or else the game plan won’t work. https://t.co/GYK3jBm5NL — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) September 14, 2020

Fake polls for the win.

Or for the loss in this case.

So, what you’re saying @shadihamid is that democrats are spoilt children prone to tantrums? https://t.co/vLzmC7K2iv — Summertime, and the livin’s Ordy (@OrdyPackard) September 14, 2020

Spoilt children who are willing to burn cities down and hurt people, yup.

So, vote for Biden or his brown-shirts will burn the country down? I would recommend you rethink that threat. — Zaphod Beeblebrox (@WFSecurityNerd) September 14, 2020

“If you don’t vote Democrat, we’ll kill this country.” pic.twitter.com/C11IQ3akx1 — Razor (@hale_razor) September 14, 2020

Perfect.

So, vote for Joe or the beatings to continue? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) September 14, 2020

Hi. Vote for our party cuz if you don’t, we’ll act like toddlers and throw an even bigger tantrum than we have been over the last few months, because we are self-centered children who never matured into adults and who failed to learn the most basic of human elements—self control. — Amy (@famousamosquito) September 14, 2020

“You have an interest in voting for Biden, because if he loses there will be violence.” How am I supposed to react to that? — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 14, 2020

Vote for Trump, duh.

You’re saying we have to vote one way so there’s no retribution from unhappy losers? pic.twitter.com/l80J2LNrQ3 — 🌸Mayflower🌸 (@MayorJuliani) September 14, 2020

That is not how America works. If you lose, sit down, shut up. We shut up when Obama won. Why are Dems not held to the same standard? — Terry (@IrishTea1) September 14, 2020

Let me be very clear on this matter. It is far better for Democrats to learn to lose an election than it is for them to learn to lose a civil war. Again. — Alex Furlong (@RoombaWithAView) September 14, 2020

It was almost like he was trying to make us an offer we can’t refuse.

Silly him, we can totally refuse this nonsense. And will.

