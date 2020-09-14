https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/14/voxs-aaron-rupar-says-president-trumps-explanation-of-forest-management-is-totally-beyond-parody/

We’ve said it before, but the only reason to follow Vox journalist Aaron Rupar is to watch him post video clips of President Trump and then explain just how stupid the president is — let’s just say he’s not subtle about his political leanings.

As Twitchy reported, California Gov. Gavin Newsom blames the wildfires there on climate change, not poor forest management, and Joe Biden on Monday tried to scare suburban voters by claiming that reelecting “climate arsonist” Trump would lead to flooding and fires and hurricanes in the suburbs.

Trump, however, maintains that it’s poor forest management in California that makes the wildfires so severe, and Rupar called his explanation “totally beyond parody.” Watch for yourself:

We’d put in a “party of science” comment here but we’re not even sure the Democratic Party is too conservative for Rupar.

