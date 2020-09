http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KRp1jpvBG30/

President Donald Trump on Monday will travel to California to recognize the California National Guard in a speech.

The event will take place at 12:05 p.m. PDT in McClellan Park, CA.

The president is also expected to get a briefing on the California wildfires and will travel to Phoenix, Arizona, for a Latinos for Trump round table event at 3:00 p.m.

