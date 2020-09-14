https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-man-confronts-protest-crowd-all-lives-matter-all-lives-matter

During the 11th night of protests in downtown Rochester, New York, a lone man confronted a crowd of left-wing protesters who were dressed in all black.

The man, identified as a “counter protester” by local media, told the group of protesters Sunday night that “all lives matter” before he was “chased away.”

“Single counter protestors chanting ‘All [Lives] Matter’ was confronted then chased away,” said Democrat & Chronicle reporter Sean Lahman. “Tensions are rising.”

“I served in the army, in Korea,” the man tells the protesters.

“Shut the f*** up, b****,” one of the protesters, whose face is completely covered, tells the man.

The man responds in kind, “You shut the f*** up, b****.”

The protester answers, “Shut your mother f***ing a** the f*** up, b****.”

“Go back to your own side!” another protesters yells to the man.

“This is my home!” the man responds. “Not your home!”

“All lives matter,” he chants as he backs away from the crowd. “All lives matter! All lives matter!”

The protesters chant the song, “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”

Single counter protestors chanting “All Loves Matter” was confronted then chased away. Tensions are rising. pic.twitter.com/Cz67v84sV9 — Sean Lahman (@seanlahman) September 14, 2020

During the same night of protesting, Lahman posted video of activists scolding media for taping the at-times violent protests, offering a veiled threat seemingly to discourage them from reporting.

“Organizers complain about media members here who have shared a false narrative,” Lahman captioned the video.

“We know that camera equipment you have is expensive and fragile, and that’s all I’m gonna say,” the activists yells.

Organizers complain about media members here who have shared a false narrative. “We know that camera equipment you have is expensive and fragile, and that’s all@I’m gonna say.” pic.twitter.com/mmqU9xc0zJ — Sean Lahman (@seanlahman) September 14, 2020

Last week, The Daily Wire reported that Rochester Police Department (RPD) officers were given permission to cover up their names displayed on their tags to avoid harassment from protesters, who were screaming out their home addresses, kids’ names and schools, and making taunting calls to their parents in front of them. The activists are also spreading the officers’ personal information on social media.

“The past couple of months officers names have been researched by protesters to put personal information out to the public, putting the safety of their families in jeopardy,” said a statement from RPD Chief La’Ron Singletary, who announced his resignation earlier this week.

“Officers have been allowed to remove their name tags in an effort to prevent their personal information from being spread on social media,” Singletary added.

Protesters have demanded resignations from top city and county officials, including Democrat Mayor Lovely Warren, and at times perpetrated violence in the city during protests concerning the death of Daniel Prude, who interacted with RPD officers back in March and died about a week later.

An autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to WXXI News, listed Prude’s cause of death as “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint due to excited delirium due to acute phencyclidine intoxication,’ an indication that Prude might have been high on PCP.”

The news outlet highlighted that police reports indicate Prude had apparently “gone on a destructive tear,” “smashing out the windows of several storefronts, and ranting about having the coronavirus” before police came in contact with him.

